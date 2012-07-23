Killer Mike Says President Obama Will Win A 2nd Term

Killer Mike is no stranger to political banter, so the Atlanta native has offered his predictions on the 2012 presidential election. In an interview with TheGrio, Mike explained that President Obama will be granted a second term, but he wants another issue cleared up first. “I am really hoping that on a federal level he decriminalizes marijuana not only so people can smoke, but so they can be industry,” he said.

“I know he [President Obama] is going to win. He is going to be a two-term president. I don’t have any questions about that. I just hope he does right by the people that believe in him.”

According to last month’s polls, Obama held a lead over competitor Mitt Romney, but both men took a small break from the campaign trail to address the shooting tragedy in Colorado, occurring last Friday (July 20). “If there’s anything to take away from this tragedy it’s the reminder that life is very fragile. Our time here is limited and precious,” the president said of the shooting rampage that left 12 people— including a 6-year-old child— dead.

Also in Mike’s interview, the “Big Beast” rapper acknowledged that his lyrical content has hindered his mainstream popularity, but he doesn’t really care as his goal is not to be radio friendly. “Somebody who worked in radio in Atlanta once told me that they don’t want to play you because they afraid of what you going to say the day after you get a hit. I’m going to say the same s*it the day before I had the hit. I’m not going to change. I’m not chasing radio, I’m chasing the audience.”

Mike’s new album, R.A.P. Music, is available now.



Photo: Spin