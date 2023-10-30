HHW Gaming: Microsoft Is Blocking “Unauthorized” Third-Party Controllers & Accessories

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Microsoft is cracking down on “unauthorized” controllers and accessories on Xbox consoles.

Xbox console owners were hit with a rude awakening last week.

Posters on Resetera began sharing last week that they were being greeted with a warning informing them their third-party controller would be blocked, with the message “connected accessory is not authorized.”

The Verge reports it is unclear if Xbox’s intention with this move is to target cheaters or push Xbox console owners to use accessories that are a part of its official partner program.

“From the moment you connect an unauthorized accessory and receive error code 0x82d60002, you’ll have two weeks to use the accessory, after which time it will then be blocked from use with the console,” Microsoft said in a support note about the warning message gamers are receiving.

Microsoft continues, “At that time, you’ll receive error code 0x82d60003. We encourage you to contact the store or manufacturer where you obtained the accessory to get help with returning it.”

Specific Devices That Could Be Affected

Third-party accessories that have a “designed for Xbox” label on the box are not affected by the block. Any devices not authorized by Xbox could see the message and be blocked.

Gamers using third-party cheat devices like XIM, Cronus Zen, and ReaSnow S1 could also be affected.

The above devices are used mainly by PC players to imitate controller inputs, allowing mouse and keyboard users to utilize aim assist and reduced recoil from controllers combined with the fast movement mouse and keyboard fans enjoy.

Before Xbox made this move, Activision, Bungie, and Ubisoft had worked diligently to block these devices from being used in first-person shooters like Call of Duty, Destiny 2, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Brooks Gaming, which makes an adapter that allows users to use PlayStation controllers on Xbox, warns of “functional disruptions in the near future” for a number of its products, including the fighting board, steering wheel, and Wingman XB 2 converter in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reactions From The Gaming Community

Of course, news like this is already getting reactions from the video game community and the implications of who this block will hurt.

Fight video game enthusiast Maximillian Dood directly hit Xbox chief Phil Spencer and Matt Booty on X, begging them to have a change of heart by pointing out how this could be extremely harmful to local fighting game events that use Xbox consoles.

“Heyo @XboxP3 @Xbox @mattbooty This is essentially a death sentence for local fighting game events that run on Xbox, much less, others that can only afford one arcade stick. The @brookgamingfans converters are not cheat devices. They’re a huge boon to the FGC. Please reconsider!” Dood wrote.

Phil Spencer, Matt Booty, or Xbox have yet to issue a statement on the block, but we do expect some comments to arrive very soon.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty