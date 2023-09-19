HHW Gaming: Massive Xbox Leak Confirms New Series X Console, Phil Spencer Wanting To Buy Nintendo & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Another massive leak, spilling some juicy Xbox details, has the video game world buzzing.

An FTC leak has produced documents detailing some of Xbox’s future plans and another massive acquisition. The biggest news from the leak was that Xbox plans to drop what it calls a “console refresh” of the Xbox Series X called ‘Brooklin.’

It has been confirmed that it was Microsoft were the one’s who “leaked” the information after accidentally loading it onto a government website, per Bloomberg’s reporting.

Anyway, Brooklin is a new Xbox Series X console version that ditches the original “box shape” small fridge look for a new circular design plus a much-needed increased internal storage of 2TB.

Gamesradar reports that the “console refresh” will have the same price as the previous console with tweaks like a faster wireless connection, more storage as mentioned above, eco-friendly features to reduce the console’s carbon footprint, ditching the disc drive, and even an updated controller that could finally bring it on par, or close to the greatness that is the PS5’s DualSense controller.

The new controller, code-named Sebille, is “more immersive” and will feature gyro support, Bluetooth 5.2, and a direct Cloud connection. There will also be “precision haptic feedback” that doubles as speakers.

“Improved longevity” is also a feature of the Sebille controller, thanks to new modular thumbsticks.

According to the leaks, the controller will launch sometime in August 2024, around the same time as E3 2024, when the company was set to reveal its latest offerings to the video game world.

There are also plans for an Xbox Series S refresh due in August, with the Brooklin console coming in late October, right in time for Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season.

Phil Spencer Was Dreaming of Video Game Domination

The new console and controller weren’t the only news about the FTC leak. According to leaked emails, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer wanted to bring Nintendo into the Xbox ecosystem.

In the August 2020 email sent right before Microsoft bought Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax, Spencer called a possible acquisition of Nintendo “a career moment.”

Spencer’s lust didn’t stop there. He also expressed interest in Steam owner Valve and Warner Bros’ collection of game studios like Mortal Kombat developer NetherRealm Studios and Rocksteady, the game studio behind the Batman Arkham Series.

Per IGN:

“Nintendo is THE prime asset for us in gaming and today gaming is our most likely path to consumer relevance,” Spencer wrote in the email.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with the LT of Nintendo about tighter collaboration and feel like if any US company would have a chance with Nintendo we are probably in the best position.”

However, Spencer outlined a number of blocks on the merger, including the fact Nintendo seemed uninterested in selling up. Nintendo is “sitting on a big pile of cash”, Spencer said, and was apparently happy with its current position. As a result, Spencer said he couldn’t “see an angle” on a buyout in the short term, adding: “I don’t think a hostile action would be a good move… so we are playing the long game.”

Well damn.

You can see more reactions to the leaks in the gallery below.

Photo: Microsoft / Xbox Series X 'Brooklin'