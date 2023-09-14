HHW Gaming: ‘Mario vs. Donkey Kong,’ OG Lara Crofts Returns & More Nintendo Direct Announcements

The PlayStation State of Play event is a couple of hours away, but Nintendo kicked things off this morning with many games coming to the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch owners have a lot of games to look forward to playing well into 2024 as they continue to patiently wait for Nintendo to confirm the existence of the Nintendo Switch 2.
Until that day comes, there are some very exciting titles Switch owners should be excited to get their hands on this winter and in 2024.
So, in case you were still sleeping while it was going on, don’t worry. HHW Gaming has got you covered.
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
The iconic rivalry between Mario and Donkey Kong comes to the Nintendo Switch. Mario vs. Donkey Kong is described as a puzzle-platforming game that will see the legendary plumber on a mission to regain a bunch of stolen Mario toys taken by Donkey Kong.
The game features local co-op play and comes to the Nintendo Switch on February 16, 2024.
Princess Peach: Showtime
Princess Peach doesn’t need to be saved this time. In Princess Peach Showtime !, the titular character teams up with her companion, The Sparkle Theater’s guardian Stella, to stop Grape and the Sour Bunch, who have taken it over.
The trailer showcases Princess Peach’s ability to take multiple forms: Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Swordfighter Peach. The game launches on the Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024
F-ZERO 99
We’re finally getting a new F-ZERO game, but it’s not exactly what fans of the iconic racer that first arrived on the Super Nintendo were asking for.
F-ZERO 99 is a battle royale race that will see up to 99 players hit the track and duke it to finish at the top. The game has new gameplay features, allowing players to customize their favorite F-ZERO racer vehicles.
The game is available right now to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft
OG Lara Croft is back! Crystal Dynamics and Aspyr are bringing the first three Tomb Raider video games and slapping them with a fresh coat of HD paint. For the retro purists, you can play using the original graphics.
We are curious to see how well this game has aged and how it will feel when it arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG on February 14, 2024.
Contra: Operation Guluga
Contra is a classic, so it put a smile on our faces to see Konami and developer WayForward’s complete remaster of the iconic Nintendo shooter.
Contra: Operation Galuga brings the shooter to the Nintendo Switch with a new look and feel, and we honestly can’t wait to play this one when it launches on the Switch sometime in early 2024.
For the rest of today’s Nintendo Direct announcements, hit the gallery below.
—
Photo: Nintendo / Mario vs. Donkey Kong
1. Trombone Champ – Launch Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Trombone Champ is available today on Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 45 songs! Up to 4 players can play together in local multiplayer! The Nintendo Switch version supports multiple control modes: Tilt, IR Motion Camera and Tilt-Motion. Try your best to get higher scores, and compete with your friends on the online leaderboards! Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards, meet mysterious characters, and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the Trombone Champ?
2. Unicorn Overlord – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch
Unicorn Overlord is releasing for Nintendo Switch on March 8, 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, Unicorn Overlord shines in combining overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!
3. SaGa Emerald Beyond
SaGa Emerald Beyond is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
The latest standalone entry in the SaGa franchise, SaGa Emerald Beyond, brings together the very best elements of the beloved series to offer each player their own unique gameplay experience.
As players venture across 17 mysterious worlds, they will forge their own unique branching stories that unfold based on their very own choices and actions. With multiple endings and countless scenes to discover, players will experience a unique tale upon each playthrough!
4. SPYxANYA: Operation Memories
SPYxANYA: Operation Memories is coming to Nintendo Switch next year! Wishlist today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Complete a photo diary for homework by living your daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY! You will surely find treasured memories in the ordinary daily life.
Not only the family members, Loid and Yor, but also Anya’s friends, Damian and Becky, and even Yuri and Fiona will appear in the game.
In addition to outings, play unique mini-games to get cute costumes, and add color to your memories by dressing up characters in your style!
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 6
The final wave of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives this holiday! Learn more: https://mariokart8.nintendo.com/boost…
Wave 6 includes Daisy Circuit plus 7 more courses, along with 4 returning playable characters: – Diddy Kong – Funky Kong – Pauline – Peachette
6. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door from the Nintendo GameCube system will return with enhanced graphics for Nintendo Switch in 2024!
7. Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC
The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Side Order DLC is releasing spring 2024! Learn more: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Featuring a brand-new story, the single-player Side Order DLC will challenge you to ascend the Spire of Order in an experience that’s designed to be replayed over and over!
8. Super Mario RPG
Super Mario RPG is releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Mario and his teammates are tougher than ever in Super Mario RPG! Use the updated Action Commands to unleash the all-new Triple Moves, where Mario and his party members team up to unleash a unique group attack.
9. Another Code: Recollection
Another Code: Recollection is releasing for Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2024! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
The Nintendo DS game, Trace Memory, and its sequel, previously unreleased in North America, return fully enhanced for the Nintendo Switch system as Another Code: Recollection.
10. Detective Pikachu Returns
Detective Pikachu Returns launches for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2023. Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets this great detective duo down a path filled with mystery. Why did Tim’s father, Harry, go missing? What is causing the Pokémon-related incidents around Ryme City? Answer these questions and more by searching for clues, investigating scenes, and using your case notebook to make deductions.
11. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is releasing for Nintendo Switch summer 2024.
Welcome to Evershade Valley, a place that’s screaming and teeming with the supernatural. Luigi and his vacuum-like device, the Poltergust, ensue mansion mayhem, and Luigi must face his courage to save the day! Up to 4 players can play together locally and online across different multiplayer modes.
12. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is coming to Nintendo Switch on January 18, 2024! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world, bringing new characters & lore, engaging narrative, and exciting gameplay mechanics to a legendary franchise.
13.
WarioWare: Move It! is releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 3, 2023! Pre-order today: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Strike a pose with a multitude of motion-based microgames in a brand-new entry in the WarioWare series! You can laugh out loud with over 200 lightning-fast microgames, and multiplayer modes aplenty!
14. Horizon Chase 2 – Gameplay Trailer
Horizon Chase 2 is available today on Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/store/produc…
Get your crew together and embark on this new trip around the World with the classic signature high-speed arcade gameplay within a dynamic environment, unique art style, thrilling soundtrack and online gameplay!
