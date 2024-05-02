TikTok & Universal Music Group Reach New “Multi-Dimensional” Agreement

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

TikTok is currently on the government’s clock following the passing of a bill threatening the platform’s banning if its parent Chinese-owned company, ByteDance, doesn’t divest from it. Still, at least the platform no longer has to worry about not having music to provide to users for their dance videos.

Spotted on The Verge, TikTok and Universal Media Group agreed on a “multi-dimensional” deal that will see the return of music from artists like Drake, Taylor Swift, JAY-Z, Olivia Rodrigo, and others on the popular social media platform.

This new deal between the two giant entities comes after UMG began pulling music off TikTok, with its 1 billion users, including celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, noticed TikTok took down video posts featuring music.

The agreement will address a primary concern for artists and UMG regarding the use of generative AI. “TikTok and UMG will work together to ensure AI development across the music industry will protect human artistry and the economics that flow to those artists and songwriters,” a press release announcing the deal reads.

Speaking on the new agreement, Ole Obermann, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, said, “We are delighted to welcome UMG and UMPG back to TikTok. In particular, we will work together to make sure that AI tools are developed responsibly to enable a new era of musical creativity and fan engagement while protecting human creativity.”

As part of the new agreement, there will also be “new monetization opportunities,” and TikTok is working quickly to get the music back on its platform.

We’re happy TikTok users will have a great selection of music to add to their conspiracy videos again.