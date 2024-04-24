Congress Passes Bill That Could Lead To TikTok Ban If The Platform Is Not Sold In 9 Months

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Congress hasn’t agreed on much lately, but one they seem to be locked in on is TikTok’s threat to national security, so it’s no surprise the bill that could potentially lead to its banning passed.

Congress passed the bill on Tuesday, April 23. It calls for a national ban on TikTok if its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, can’t find a buyer.

As promised, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Wednesday, April 24. This gives the company nine months with a three-month grace period to secure a deal for the platform.

The U.S. government has been wary of the app since the Trump administration because of potential national security concerns related to its Chinese ties.

Security experts and lawmakers have been raising the red flag about the popular app kids use to partake in viral dance choreography and share hilarious videos because they feel the Chinese government can use ByteDance to access the 170 million U.S. users’ private information or spread propaganda.

It Will Be An Uphill Battle To “Ban” TikTok

While many are reacting to the news with the inclination that the ban will go into effect immediately, the new law could take months, possibly years, to get TikTok up outta here.

Per The New York Times:

The law would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States if ByteDance sold it within 270 days, or about nine months, a time frame that the president could extend to a year. The measure is likely to face legal challenges, as well as possible resistance from Beijing, which could block the sale or export of the technology. It’s also unclear who has the resources to buy TikTok, since it will carry a hefty price tag.

The issue could take months or even years to settle, during which the app would probably continue to function for U.S. consumers.

TikTok Vows To Fight The Ban

Of course, TikTok vows to fight. Chief executive Shou Chew said in a video, “Rest assured, we aren’t going anywhere. We are confident, and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts.”

We shall see.