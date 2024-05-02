The Internets Salutes Dallas Penn

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On May 1, it was revealed that Dallas Penn, a dot connector, fashion architect, sneaker savant, pioneering podcaster and much, much more—had passed away. He was 53.

“Dallas has ascended to the music that was waiting for him,” posted his wife on Penn’s Facebook page. “From September 1970 to April 2024, he always said it don’t stop, it won’t stop, and he’s waiting for us all at the Funkadelic Stevie Wonder Sean Price party in the sky. Rest my love and see you in our other lifetimes. Love you always, for all time.”

Instantaneously, the tributes began pouring in, a testament to the indelible impact Penn managed to leave on culture. In the early 2000’s Dallas Penn paved ground as a vlogger and podcaster, harnessing the then still relatively untapped power of interconnect networks of “The Internets.”

Penn was critical in the creation of The Combat Jack Show with Reggie “Combat Jack” Show, which is often credited with popularizing the podcast format, particularly in Hip-Hip circles. You can just ask DJ Ben Hameen, he was there.

But it’s DJ Premier who may have said it best about the Queens native with the all-city rep. “To know Dallas Penn is to love Dallas Penn.

Funny, Super Hip Hop, Lo Gear Head, will look at you like he doesn’t believe you,” he wrote in an Instagram tribute.

Penn’s sharp wit, passionate insight and enthusiasm for life itself made him a friend to many in this industry—including the writer of this story. Hip-Hop Wired was fortunate enough to include Dallas Penn and the late Combat Jack as contributors.

Hip-Hop Wired’s condolences go out to the family and friends of the inimatable Dallas Penn. Rest in power dear friend—it never stops. See more tributes to Dallas Penn in the gallery.