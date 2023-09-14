Subscribe
HHW Gaming: PlayStation Announces Surprise State of Play, Keep Those Expectations Low

The "surprise" stream is going down on September 14, 5:00 pm ET on PlayStation's YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok accounts. In the announcement, PlayStation told fans there will be "something for everyone."

Published on September 14, 2023

PlayStation Announces Surprise State of Play Stream

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / PlayStation

There were rumblings that PlayStation might have another State of Play stream up its sleeve. Those rumors were indeed true.

Nintendo excited the video game world when it announced it was holding an early-morning Nintendo Direct showcase. Sony decided to get in on the fun and spring on games that it was having a direct.

At the same time, the blog post also made a valiant effort to temper expectations by noting the ” broadcast will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to PlayStation consoles. From indie and PS VR2 highlights to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners.”

Still, that’s not stopping the speculation train from rolling out of the station. We could get new information on games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Stellar Blade, Death Stranding 2, Alan Wake 2, Metal Gear Solid  Delta: Snake Eater, and some Indie titles.

Again, we are going into this State of Play with meager expectations to avoid an epic level of disappointment. We know PlayStation usually saves its best for its PlayStation Showcase live streams.

Keep it locked on HHW Gaming. We will share whatever information comes from the State of Play if you miss it.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

