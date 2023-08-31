HHW Gaming: Sony Is Jacking Up PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices, Gamers React On X

Yesterday’s price is not today’s price for the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Sony announced that the price of a PlayStation Plus is going up. An annual Essential plan jumps from $60-$80, the Extra plan goes from $100 to $135, and the Premium plan from $120 to $160.

Brace yourselves. The new prices for the tiers go into effect on September 6.

Those still locked into their current subscriptions won’t experience the price hike until November 6, but if you make any changes “such as upgrades, downgrades, or buying additional time,” you will have to pay the extra money for the new subscription price.

As for the reason for the price hike, Sony says it will allow the company to “continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits” to the service.

Basically, if you want them to continue to drop those great games free to subscribers, the price has to go up. Sony also adds that yearly plans continue to come at a discount and are a better value than month-to-month or three-month subscriptions.

New PlayStation Plus was Sony’s answer to Xbox’s subscription service, Game Pass, and offered its users free titles every month, and for the most part, there were plenty of bangers.

Hilariously, the news of the price hikes comes on the heels of the very mid Saints Row coming to the PlayStation Plus service as the month’s free title. It is a rare miss for Team PlayStation regarding its monthly offerings.

Gamers React To The PlayStation Plus Price Hike

As expected, gamers have been sounding off about the news, and no one is happy about the price hike.

“I just saw that PlayStation plus is going up so they can provide us with better games each month and the first month of the price hike is saints row. What a world we live in,” One X user wrote.

Another user noted in an X post, “No dedicated Sony multiplayer games No Day 1 first parties No extra incentives or perks PlayStation: “We’re gonna increase the prices of plus.”

Welp.

—

Photo: PlayStation / PlayStation Plus