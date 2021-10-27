HHW Gaming: Gamers Feel PlayStation’s Latest State of Play Showcase Could Have Been An Email

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

When PlayStation announces it has a State of Play showcase on the way, it’s usually a big deal, but this latest showcase left gamers saying meh collectively.

Wednesday (Oct.27), gamers all eagerly awaited to see PlayStation “share new looks at previously-announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.” PlayStation didn’t lie with that statement, but the selection of games was nothing that had the timeline going crazy.

Going into the showcase, we already knew we would get an even more in-depth look at Little Devil Inside thanks to a heads up from the game’s developer, and what they showed added to the hype for the game.

BUT, when it came to the rest of the 20-minute show, viewers were pretty much all agreed PlayStation could have packed up them all together in a lovely email. We saw a new installment in Square Enix’s Star Ocean RPG franchise dubbed The Devine Force, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, Deathverse – Let It Die -, We Are OFK, Bugsnax: The Isle BIGsnax, KartRider: Drift, First Class Trouble, The King of Fighters XV and Death’s Door.

All looked impressive, but nothing warranted having its own State of Play showcase because we usually get looks at PlayStation’s bigger titles, but that wasn’t the case today, and gamers immediately reacted.

Now, understandably, gamers can’t be mad at anyone but themselves for overhyping themselves, but in the same breath, PlayStation usually never lets us down, except for this time.

