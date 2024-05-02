Check Out This New Teaser Clip For ‘FROM’ Season 3

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

FROM made its debut in 2022, inviting viewers into the mysteries surrounding the Township and its trapped residents. The series was renewed for a third season last summer and now, the first teaser clip for FROM has emerged and reveals more chills and thrills to come.

FROM stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey Hannah Cheramy and more as it returns to the MGM+ platform after initially debuting on the Epix network. Perrineau plays the character of Boyd Stevens, the self-appointed sheriff and leader of the Township who devotes his life to protecting its inhabitants from the ghastly horrors of the night.

TV Line has more in its reporting on the teaser clip:

The series “unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter,” reads the official synopsis. “As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

We already know that the BLACK WATCH homies over at CASSIUS are hip to FROM and we expect the crew will be suggesting this series as well. Season 2 ended on an explosive cliffhanger and while we’re being vague, this show has to be absorbed from front to back to truly capture the moment. Yes, there are some bone-chilling scenes but the deeper story is worth the scares.

Check out the teaser clip below. The series will return this fall.

Photo: Eric Charbonneau / Getty