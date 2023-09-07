HHW Gaming: Oh Word? Nintendo Reportedly Showed Off The Nintendo Switch 2 To “Certain Developers” At Gamescom

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Nintendo Switch 2 is currently the white whale of the gaming industry, and reportedly, a bunch of Captain Ahabs (devs) got to see it at Gamescom.

The evidence is mounting that Nintendo showed off the highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 to developers at Gamescom, and they also got to see it in action. Spotted on The Verge, via Eurogamer, and Windows Central, “trusted devs” saw a tech demo of how some games run on the Switch 2.

Per The Verge:

There was reportedly a demo of an improved version of Zelda: Breath of the Wild designed to run on the more advanced hardware inside the Nintendo Switch 2. Eurogamer’s report follows rumors from Windows Central’s Jez Corden that Nintendo had discussed a next-generation Switch with select developers at Gamescom.

Reports also claim that devs saw Epic Games Unreal Engine 5 tech demo of The Matrix Awakens running on hardware Nintendo hopes to get into the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to The Verge’s reporting, the game utilized “Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology with ray tracing enabled,” signaling that Nintendo and Nvidia are possibly working on a more powerful chip for the Switch 2.

Other Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

VGC also reports that Nintendo is gunning for a 2024 release for the Nintendo Switch 2. It will not use an OLED screen, which is an unusual decision, and will still have support for physical cartridges.

“Certain developers” also have developer kits and console development is “progressing well,” Nikkei Asia reports.

These latest reports follow the multiple rumors of Nintendo dropping a “Nintendo Switch Pro” that was allegedly supposed to allow 4K gaming, and 11 developers did get their hands on 4K Nintendo Switch development kits.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo had to change plans due to the global chip shortage. Nintendo, who is notoriously tight-lipped about their projects, denied it was working on a 4K Nintendo Switch.

Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI / Getty