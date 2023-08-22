HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat 1,’ ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage,’ ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ & Other Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live Announcments

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to head across the globe to Cologne, Germany, for the biggest in-person gaming convention in the world, Gamescom. To kick things off, Opening Night Live came through with a bunch of trailers and announcements for many games coming to a PC or console near you.

Geoff Keighly held down hosting duties for the roughly 2-hour event chocked full of trailers. The presentation went down during the work day, but if you missed it, don’t worry, we got you.

Starfield

With Starfield weeks away, it makes perfect sense to begin Opening Night Live with the highly anticipated game. The game’s composer delivered a rousing performance of the Starfield theme alongside a new live-action trailer. After it was done, Bethesda’s chief, Todd Howard, hit the stage to talk about the massive game he describes as a “dream game” for his video game studio.

Starfield arrives on Xbox Series S | X and PC on September 6, 2023.

Mortal Kombat 1

Inject Mortal Kombat 1 into our veins immediately. Fresh off the open beta weekend, Ed Boon popped up in Germany to bring us more announcements for his upcoming fighting game.

In the new trailer, we meet General Shao in Fire God Lui Kang’s world. He ain’t running sh*t yet. Instead, he is the Supreme Ruler of Outworld’s army and has proven his loyalty to his realm through his countless victories. The trailer also shows off his gameplay style, which still has him as vicious as ever and inflicting nothing but pure pain on his opponents.

We also get our first look at Outworld’s empress Sindel, who is still equipped with her lovely but dangerous hair and deadly scream; she will stop at nothing to protect her family and empire.

The new trailer also gives a glimpse of the gameplay of Earth Realm’s new champion, Raiden, and peeks at Kameo Fighters Motaro and Shujinko. The Rulers of Outworld trailer arrives after the last teaser that gave us our first look at fan-favorite Reptile.

Mortal Kombat 1 punches its way onto PCs and consoles Sept.19.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Yup, we’re getting another Assassin’s Creed game with Mirage, but this one is smaller in scope and will restore the feeling fans of the franchise initially fell in love with before Assassin’s Creed games like Valhalla became “bloated.”

During Opening Night Live, we got a new trailer from the game that gives us an immersive look at its locale, 9th-century Baghdad, and features a full Arabic voiceover.

The synopsis for the game reads:

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage arrives on October 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Last week we learned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be a game full of plenty of firsts for the popular first-person shooter thanks to some new features and other additions.

Well, during Opening Night Live, we got a new trailer of some gameplay, but we did not get a glimpse of how the new Open Combat Missions will work, but we did get to see some good old-fashioned Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign action.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is a full-priced, premium COD experience and will cost $70 when it drops on November 10.

To watch the rest of the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live announcements, hit the gallery below.

Photos: NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1