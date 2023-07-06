HHW Gaming: All of The Ninjas Show Out In New ‘Mortal Kombat 1’ “Lin Kuei” Trailer

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mortal Kombat fans love their ninjas, and NetherRealm ensures you get all of them in Mortal Kombat 1. A new “Lin Kuei” trailer has arrived, showing Sub-Zero, his new ally Scorpion and other fan favorites in action.

Today during their first Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Kast, the ninjas arrived to kick ass and take names. We already knew that Fire God Lui Kang is in charge of an era in the “reboot,” and it sees once mortal enemies, Sub-Zero and Scorpion, are now brothers who work together to protect Earthrealm.

Following the announcement trailer and a most recent stress test that allowed us to take Sub-Zero for a test drive, we hoped to see other popular ninja characters not named Scorpion or Sub-Zero in the game. The answer to that question is an emphatic yes.

In the latest “Lin Kuei” trailer, Frost, cybernetic favs Cyrax, Sektor, and Old School Scorpion show up as Kameo fighters, and Smoke is revealed to be as playable.

Rain, the High Mage of Outworld, was also revealed, has taken his craft of water magic to another level, seems to be a villain, and wants to learn the realm’s “darkest and most powerful sorcery.”

Johnny Cage Has Some New Tricks In Mortal Kombat 1

In the latest Kombat Kast, we also saw Johnny Cage in action. The action/star in Mortal Kombat 1 will no longer have a fireball, making him a more grounded character.

But don’t let that fool you. He will still have some sick moves. The shadow kick, uppercut, and his famous nut punch are still in his repertoire. Some tricks put emphasis on his penchant for showboating and taunting his opponents, allowing him to execute unique taunts during the match.

Cage pulling off successful taunts allow you to earn a star that will activate the spotlight to shine on Johnny Cage, allowing you to pull off moves like the nut punch multiple times for some pretty sick combos. We also see classic Kung Lao in action as a Kameo fighter who adds an extra dimension to Cage’s skills.

Mortal Kombat 1 launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on Sept. 19, 2023.

Photo: NetherRealm Studios / Mortal Kombat 1