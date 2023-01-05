HHW Gaming: According to Sony, The PlayStation 5 Jig Is Finally Over

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

The days of selling your kidneys and doing strange things for a PlayStation 5 are finally over. Allegedly.

Wednesday, Jan.4, during the company’s CES presentation, Sony boss Jim Ryan declared the PlayStation 5 jig is finally over.

“Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward,” Ryan told CES attendees.

Ryan also said that Sony sold over 30 million PlayStation 5 consoles. That’s 5 million more than what was initially reported in November.

Are those consoles sitting in gamers’ entertainment systems is another question entirely.

Acquiring a PlayStation 5 deserves a platinum trophy, as many gamers found out when the next-gen console launched in November 2020. Not until August 2022 was it a tad bit easier to find a PS5, reportedly.

Still, finding a PS5 at retail price requires patience and a bit of luck, of course. The best way to get a PS5 console without dealing with scalpers is to buy the $550 disc drive edition that either comes with Horizon Forbidden West or God of War: Ragnarok.

That’s a steep asking price if you’re budget is set on copping the $399 digital edition of the PS5 console.

Ryan thanked PlayStation fans for their “managed unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years.”

What’s PS5 Stock Looking Like?

We decided to do some investigating, and we checked Best Buy. It seems bundles are in high demand and requires a Best Buy account to purchase one.

Checking Gamestop says there are limited quantities of the Horizon Forbidden West digital, physical bundle, and digital edition console.

If you want to purchase a God of War: Ragnarok bundle, you have to be a pro-member, but it does seem that it is becoming “easier” to find one.

The real test will be if you can actually walk into a Best Buy or Gamestop location and walk out with a PS5 console.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty