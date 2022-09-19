HHW Gaming: New PlayStation 5 Model Coming With Detachable Disc Drive: Report

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

According to reports, Sony plans to launch a detachable disc drive with PlayStation 5 models in 2023.

Brand new website Insider Gaming came out the gate swinging some pretty big news, reporting that Sony is working on a new PS5 console paired with a detachable disc drive arriving sometime in 2024.

Sources familiar with Sony’s plans have shared details under the condition of anonymity outlining the next iteration of the PlayStation 5. It’s been suggested that this new console will completely replace the A, B, and C chassis that have been in production since the console’s launch.

The console, currently named the D chassis PlayStation 5, will have almost identical hardware to the existing consoles already on the market.

The most surprising new feature of the new PS5, though, is that the console will have a detachable disk drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation 5 using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.

The report also claims the new PlayStation 5 console will be sold alone or bundled with the detachable disc drive. You will also be able to purchase the detachable disc drive separately, eliminating the need to buy a new PS5 console if the new peripheral breaks.

Sources revealed to the website the removable drive is also portable and will not be an eyesore when paired with the PS5 console.

Does The Detachable Disc Drive Mean A PS5 Slim Is On The Way?

Insider Gaming also reports that the news of the detachable disc drive could mean a “slimmer” and “lighter” PlayStation 5 model could be on the way.

Since its launch, Sony has managed to move 21.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles. Now, whether those PS5 units are in people’s houses or sitting in someone’s basement is the real question.

Sony expects to ramp up PlayStation 5 production once hard-to-acquire components become more readily available.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty