Bizzy Bone’s Robbers Sentenced To Jail

Marlow “Bow Wow” Jones, (Not the little one) was sentenced to 12 years in the pen on November 24th for his part in the robbery of Bone Thugs-N- Harmony member Bizzy Bone. Marlow as well as 3 other men all pleaded guilty to beating and robbing the member of the well known rap group.

The beating took place in Universal City, California in a hotel early this year in January. The group of burglars came into Bizzy’s hotel room where they admitted to beating and chocking him while stealing his jewelry.

Contradicting to his actions, when Jones was arrested he was actually employed in a city sponsored anti-gang program known as “Unity One.” According to the L.A. Times,

“Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, in addition to admitting that his actions were done to benefit a street gang.”

Jones’ crew was not let off the hook however and received lengthy sentences as well. Ricky Pearson was sentenced to 19 years, Vanquan Knott was sentenced to 11 years, and Markiece Goss was sentenced to six years in prison.

This is not the only reason Bizzy has appeared in court lately, Bizzy was recently sentenced to court ordered drug rehab, which will prevent him from promoting a lot of Bone Thugs’ new album Uni 5: The World’s Enemy, dropping December 22nd.

I guess they told Bizzy they didn’t want to “See Him Shine.”