Jay-Z’s Duracell Powermat Commercial [VIDEO]

Jay-Z makes a cameo appearance in this new spot for the Duracell Powermat. “I believe in the future of wireless energy and I believe that Duracell Powermat is the company to bring on the revolution,” said Jigga, who has also invested in the company, in a press release. “I’m partnering with Duracell Powermat because they’re providing the solutions for the future.”

The slick commercial shows a young New Yorker traveling the city with a holographic power meter that displays his phone power and that of those around him as well. With “Run This Town” serving as the commercial’s background music, he also runs into Jigga at a party, who just happened to have a certain famous wife calling him at the same time.

Besides pushing Duracell, Hova can be seen, sort of, in a new print ad for D’ussé Cognac. Check the commercial after the break.

Photo: YouTube