J.Cole Explains His Absence; Recites “Chaining Day” Verse [VIDEO]

It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard from J. Cole, but last night in New York he made a guest appearance at Mike Barber and DJ Spynfo’s Mic Check showcase. Since dropping his album Cole World: The Sideline Story, Cole’s mostly stayed out of the spotlight and hasn’t dropped much music since.

“I ain’t drop nothing in a while because, man, we in this digital age where s**t moves so fast. N****s got songs every week and you can’t even keep up with this s**t,” Cole told the intimate crowd. “I’m a fan and I can’t keep up with this s**t so I had to take a step back.”

Cole has a point, and right after explaining that point he recited a never before heard verse called “Chaining Day.” Check it out after the break.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Flicks Of Rick Ross Eating Like A G [PHOTOS]

• Gunplay Calls Swastika Tattoo A “Symbol Of Genocide” [PHOTOS]

• HOT 97 TV Debuts New Web Series Los Blancos Starring Rosa Acosta [PHOTOS]

• On Set With Swizz Beatz, Ludacris, Chris Brown & Magic Johnson for “Everyday Birthday” [PHOTOS]

• Cowgirl Bathtime With Rosa Acosta & Konsole Kingz [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs From “Mixtape Weezy” [LISTEN]

• When The Money Goes: 8 Rappers Who Turned To A Life Of Crime (And Got Caught)

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement [VIDEO]

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: RapRadar