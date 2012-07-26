Rick Ross Speaks On Possible “3 Kings” Music Video [VIDEO]

Rick Ross’ new album God Forgives, I Don’t hits the streets (legally) on July 31st. During MTV’s Hip-Hop Preview week, Sway sat down with Rozay to talk about the album and one of it’s standout tracks, “3 Kings” featuring Jay-Z and Dr. Dre.

“We haven’t discussed it yet, but i’m pretty sure we’ll be able to pull that off,” Ross said about the Jake One-produced record. I have a hard time believing that one, Ross. Jay-Z has been pretty hard to nail down for a music video lately.

Since “Otis,” Jay-Z has not done actual video shoots for a while. “Paris” was taken from footage during a Los Angeles show and “No Church In The Wild” didn’t have Hov in it at all. Not to mention seeing Dr. Dre do anything music related is like seeing a unicorn. Just saying. Hit the jump to check out the interview.

