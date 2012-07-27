2 Chainz Strikes Gold With “No Lie” Single

Add another point to that 2 Chainz score board, because his “No Lie” single just went gold. The rapper announced the news on Twitter Thursday (July 26) , giving a shout out to Drizzy who’s featured on the track produced by Mike Will & Marz of Eardrummers.“Yo @Drake jus got word #NOLIE jus went GOLD today,thank god, thank you, and thank all yalll… ”

The lead single off his Based On A T.R.U. Story debut, was released in May, and is accompanied by the music video, which dropped last month.

In promotion of the forthcoming release, 35-year-old Tity Two Necklace will head out on his solo headlining tour beginning in Norfolk Va. Aug. 30, and wrapping up Sept. 27 in Austin, Texas.

The rapper also unveiled the tracklist for the release which is surprisingly bare in the features department, and is rumored to be inaccurate. “The music is as dope as the art work,” 2 Chainz told Hip-Hop Wired earlier in the month. “I want people to always expect the highest quality of music and artistry from me. This includes something as simple as the album art.”

Based on a T.R.U. Story is due out August 14.

Photo: Rap-Up