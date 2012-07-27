Krayzie Bone Busted For DUI In L.A.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Krayzie Bone went a little too hard last night, and the weekend hasn’t even started yet. The Ohio native was busted for driving drunk while in Los Angeles early Friday (July 27), reports TMZ.

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with the website, Krayzie was pulled over at 12:30 a.m. in accordance with a routine traffic stop. Officers suspected that he was under the influence, and a sobriety test proved their suspicions.

The rapper blew a .10 on the breathalyzer, and being that the legal limit in California is .08, he was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. He was transported to a local jail, and was said to be cooperative with authorities.

This latest legal misstep puts him in good company with his fellow group members, many of whom have had their own run-ins with the law. Last December Flesh-N-Bone go out of serving jail time when he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife. “Flesh has always maintained his innocence of these charges, but it was best for his family and Bone Thugs to put this case behind him,” said his lawyer Shepard Kopp.

Then of course, there’s Bizzy Bone who has long battled drug addiction, and was rumored to be heading to VH1’s Celebrity Rehab. Things reached an all-time low when the 35-year-old was accused of attacking fans who paid good money to see him at a meet-and-greet on is tour bus last June. Bizzy allegedly pummeled two men, until another person broke up the fight. One of the men filed a police report and claimed to have had his nose broken.

On a positive note, Bone Thugs are no longer broken up, and will perform at Rock the Bells next month.

—

Photo:XXL