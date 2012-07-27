Game Has A Change Of Heart, The Wedding Is Back On

Well, that was fast. Last week Game was filled with sorrow over the dilapidation of his relationship with Tiffney Cambridge, and their decision to call off their wedding. Now the nuptials are back on, this according to TMZ.

Someone close to the situation revealed that the rapper and his lady love are back on track with their wedding plans and their reality show.

Game isn’t one to hold his tongue (or his fists, just ask 40 Glocc), when it comes to personal or professional matters, but he has yet to tweet about the whole thing. He has however been engaging in some afternoon drinking, which may have been before he and the mother of his two children ironed out their differences. “Drunk as fidduck in the middle of the day….. 4 hurricanes !!! Don’t ask me why…. # MyMindGone,” he wrote Wednesday (July 25). He also posted the words “have faith,” which is another clue that things may have been on the mend.

When news broke that the wedding was off, the 32-year-old was very apologetic about the break up, carrying all of the blame and calling Cambridge a “great woman.”

This on-again-off-again drama will make for an interesting storyline when his reality show premieres, leaving some to believe that this is a publicity stunt.

Stranger things have happened.

