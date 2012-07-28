LeBron James Agrees With Kobe Bryant About Beating 1992 Dream Team [VIDEO]

Kobe Bryant made news, and earned epic levels of commentary and slander, when he said his current Olympic basketball squad would beat the 1992 Dream Team if they met on the court. In an interview with ABC News, LeBron James was asked what he thought about Kobe’s prediction and if he agreed. King James gave a measured and politically correct answer, that pretty much meant “yes.”

“Kobe is a teammate of mine, and I support him,” said LeBron. “As a competitor, you never want to say that you will lose, no matter who you’re going against.The ’92 Dream Team paved the way for all of us. The set a standard in the Olympics and basketball in general that’s very high. As a competitor and as a fan of those guys you try to live up to that. You try to be better than them so people start talking about your team, the 2012 team. So we understand what they did for our game, but we also are big time competitors as well. So if we had an opportunity to play them, in a game, we feel like we would win too.”

Coincidentally, at a press conference on Friday (July 27th), Kobe admitted that the 1992 squad that features 11 NBA Hall Of Famers is the better team, but he stuck to his story and said that the current team would beat them at least one game. Fair enough.

Team USA’s Men’s basketball team’s first Olympic game goes down tomorrow (July 29th) against France.

Who do you think would win if Kobe and LeBron’s hoopers hopped in a huge DeLorean and played the Michael Jordan led Dream Team? Michael’s thoughts below, after the clip LeBron’s interview.

Photo: YouTube