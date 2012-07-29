Fat Joe Brings Out Kanye West, Jadakiss & More For “Pride & Joy” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

Fat Joe still gets the ultimate respect from his peers. The Bronx rapper recently shot the video for his latest single, “Pride & Joy,” and shared pictures from the set. Kanye West, Jadakiss, DJ Khaled (he was in Terror Squad before YMCMB if you ain’t been paying attention), Busta Rhymes and Miguel, who appear on the lengthy (sarcasm) posse cut, as well as Ashanti, all came through to appear in the Hype Williams directed clip.

No sign of Mos Def Yasiin Bey and Roscoe Dash who are also on the song, though. The version of the Bink! produced track—set to appear on a forthcoming, so far untitled Fat Joe album—features most of the guests only singing on the intro and outro. But Joe never ruled out the possibility of a new version with 16s from the specially invited guests.

“It’s the final version unless there’s something I don’t know about,” Joey Crack told XXL. “We did a bunch of sh-t. Kanye, he mixed that record eight times and he had it in different ways…there’s some other real dope parts of that song that we ain’t put on there. But, you know, he’s Kanye West. He’s a genius. He’s the best. I argued with him a little, but I let him lead the way, so that’s how it is. There’s no way in the world you’re gonna get everyone to sing on beat. Ni–as just said, ‘We’re not singers.’ And he was like, ‘That’s the dope sh-t.’ We off beat. We ain’t no R&B ni–as. We singin’ that sh-t off beat.”

Hopefully we get to see the finished product, at least video wise, sooner than later. Check out behind the scenes pics from the set in the gallery.

Photo: Instagram

