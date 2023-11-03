Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Cobra,” Turns Pardison Fontaine Into Public Enemy No. 1

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After much anticipation, Megan Thee Stallion finally dropped her latest single, “Cobra.” And while some fans are rejoicing at the new cut, others have taken aim at her ex, Pardison Fontaine for allegedly cheating on her while she was going through the emotional and legal motions with Tory Lanez.

For the visuals to “Cobra,” Thee Stallion from H-Town embraces the whole “shedding dead skin like a snake” analogy and finds herself literally shedding skin (seductively we might add) while onlookers take photos of her in her own terrarium where she goes through the process. Showing off her new and more toned physic, Megan makes no apologies for the woman she’s worked hard to become as she flaunts every bump and curve that’s been driving men crazy since she stepped into the game.

But what had fans talking was one particular line in which she spit, “Pulled up, caught him cheating/getting his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleeping/Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this sh*t I can take.” Needless to say fans were quick to pounce on Pardison on X, vowing to put the beats on him for daring to step out on Megan when she needed his support the most.

Check out the video to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra” below, and peep some of the internet’s reactions to her reference to Pardison Fontaine. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.