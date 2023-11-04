Benny The Butcher & Lil Wayne “Big Dog,” Plies “Choke” & More | Daily Visuals 11.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While Benny The Butcher’s been making random guest appearances all over the place on numerous rappers records, the man hasn’t had a big name collabo in quite some time but today the bully out of Buffalo gets to cookin’ with one of the Hip-Hop greats and we couldn’t be happier with the end product.

Linking up for the black-and-white visuals to “Big Dog,” The Butcher and Weezy get their Sin City vibe poppin’ as they take the the dead of night with some vicious dogs as their backup and spit the kind of bars to remind y’all how they keep they respective blocks on lock. As cool as this was we’re still waiting on a new Griselda project. Just sayin.’

Plies meanwhile seems to be into that freaky ish that could accidentally get you locked up as in his clip for “Choke” the self-proclaimed goon shows that he has a nack for putting his hands around the neck of his female lovers. As long as it’s consensual it should be all good, right?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rara, Hbc Jerms, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & LIL WAYNE – “BIG DOG”

PLIES – “CHOKE”

RARA – “DOPE FLOW FREESTYLE”

HBC JERMS – “BACK UP”

LUHBODY – “POPLAR”

BIG SAD 1900, BLUEFLAG 1900 & MADNORTH 1900 – “DO MY 1 TWO”

BLOODLINE BEEZY & FMB DZ – “DRIP WALK”

ROME STREETZ – “SHAKE & BAKE”