University Of Kentucky Gives Drake A National Championship Ring [PHOTOS]

LeBron James sure made that whole “getting a championship ring” thing seem really hard, right? Drake got his and didn’t have to shoot a single jump shot. The Young Money rapper/singer (the first to ever do it if you let him tell it), was given a National Championship ring from the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team.

This is the same team that boasts 2012 #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, Anthony Davis, second overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and more. Drake along with actress Ashley Judd are probably two of the basketball powerhouse’s most famous fans and head coach John Calipari deemed them fit to be given the hardware. Hit the jump to check the ring and more of Drake’s fandom with the university.

—

Photo: Instagram, Getty, CBS Sports

