Rick Ross ft. Jay-Z and Dr. Dre – “3 Kings” [VIDEO]

Dre Films takes you on a trippy journey through time through the lives of Rick Ross, Jay-Z and Dr. Dre in the video for “3 Kings.” One of the highlight records off of Rick Ross’ album, God Forgives, I Don’t, this video chronicles a beardless Ross, a non-brolic Dr. Dre, and a gold grilled Jay-Z as they talk about their more humble times from back in the day.

To see how far they have all come almost makes up for the fact that none of them are actually in the video, it still makes for some pretty cool visuals. Check out the new video after the jump and don’t forget to pick up God Forgives, I Don’t, which is in stores now.

Props: RR