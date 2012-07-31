Drake, Run-DMC Reunion Added To Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival

Now this is going to be a treat. Jay-Z has added Drake, Chris Cornell, Jill Scott, and the reunion of Run-DMC to his Made In America Festival in September. Without looking too much into this, it must be a little bit odd that Drake is going to perform at Jay-Z’s festival only days after he’s been rumored to be trying to get out of his Young Money contract for not receiving proper royalties.

It has also been well documented that Lil Wayne, Drake’s boss, dissed Jay-Z multiple times and most notably on “It’s Good” off of Tha Carter IV. The plot thickens, folks, the plot thickens. Hit the jump to see the complete lineup of Jay-Z’s Made In America festival.

Props: Life + TImes