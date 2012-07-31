Tony Yayo – S-x, Drugs & Hip-Hop Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

The “Talk of New York,” is back with a new project entitled S-x, Drugs, & Hip-Hop. As one of the founding members of G-Unit, Tony Yayo isn’t leaning too much on 50 Cent for this project as most of his collaborations come from artists such as Cory Gunz, Danny Brown, Gucci Mane, Ron Browz, Too $hort, Bun B, Slim Thug and Deanaun Porter.

Yayo completes the trifecta of G-Unit founding members that have dropped projects this year with Curtis Jackson’s Murder By Numbers, Lloyd Banks’ V6, and now S-x, Drugs and Hip-Hop. Hit the jump to stream and download the new mixtape from Yayo.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Rosenberg’s Night Of Real Hip-Hop With Odd Future & More [PHOTOS]

• Fat Joe Brings Out Kanye West, Jadakiss & More For “Pride & Joy” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 11 Notable Black Olympians Who Deserve Your Respect [PHOTOS]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

—

Photo: GUnit