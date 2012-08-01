Kendrick Lamar & Dr. Dre Cover New 15th Anniversary Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTO]

UPDATE: Official cover image on the next page.

Well what do we have here? Someone let the cat out of the bag and let loose the 15th anniversary of XXL magazine, featuring Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre on the cover, before it’s official announcement. Try to forget about Detox, aka Hip-Hop’s official unicorn for a bit, K. Dot’s debut, good kid, m.A.A.d city, will clearly see the light of day first.

Starting September 7, the “HiiPower” rapper will be embarking on a 23-city tour with BET Music Matters, while his TDE/Aftermath/Interscope debut is set to drop on October 2nd.

Considering XXL surely wanted to announce this big time look themselves, someone has some explaining to do. Check out the cover after the break.

[Spotted at 2 Dope Boyz]

Photo: Instagram

