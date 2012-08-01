Big K.R.I.T. & El-P Hate Misinformed Interviewers [VIDEO]

Noisey continue their “Back and Forth” interview series this week with Big K.R.I.T. and El-P. Leaps and bounds better than the last completely awkward “Back and Forth” with Chief Keef and Childish Gambino, K.R.I.T. and El-P interview each other about a myriad of topics. Although K.R.I.T. is a bit more reserved in this interview when talking about some subjects, El-P was none too shy to fire shots at certain people.

For one, Big K.R.I.T. and El-P shoot the breeze about uninformed interviewers, the best bunk bed on a tour bus and the satisfaction of producing your own records from start to finish. This is a good one, but it’s damn near impossible to top the pure entertainment value of A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown’s “Back and Forth.” Hit the jump to watch what you came here for.