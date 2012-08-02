Floyd Mayweather Jr. Will Be Released From Jail This Weekend

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be coming home much sooner than anyone expected. After serving two months in jail for a domestic battery case, records show that the 35-year-old undefeated welterweight boxing champion is due for release Friday from the Clark County Detention Center.

Originally sentenced to 90 days in the big house, Mayweather Jr. will be released from prison due to good behavior. Mayweather Jr. surrendered for jail on June 1st after pleading guilty in December to misdemeanor charges in a September 2010 scuffle with his girlfriend, Josie Harris, while two of their children watched.

The leader of the “Money Team” reached a plea deal that avoided a trial on felony charges that could have gotten Mayweather up to 34 years in prison. The boxer’s camp attempted to spring him from jail early last month claiming that his health was suffering irreversible damage which would keep him from making a living.

Mayweather Jr. could be out as early as midnight tonight. MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Rosenberg’s Night Of Real Hip-Hop With Odd Future & More [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

• 5 Reasons Why The Jackson Family Is Bat Sh-t Crazy

—

Photo: AP