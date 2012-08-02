Big Sean Explains The Origins Of “Swerve”

If there is anything you can credit Big Sean with, it’s being a trend setter. After being credited with the “stop-n-go” flow by Drake and making snap back hats come back in style, you can also credit Sean with “swerve.” The word which he says continuously throughout the G.O.O.D. Music single, “Mercy” has caught on almost replacing the word “swag” as a punctuation.

“I just feel like that’s what I’m doing. I’m swerving around. Especially in the D-Town with whips everywhere in the city. That’s something my crew was saying a long time ago,” Sean told Brad Wete of Complex. “I guess it’s something I brought to the forefront to where everybody can hear it. That’s what it’s all about, making new stuff up, making this elevated.”

Big Sean also took aim at people who criticize his rhyme scheme and style. “A lot of people criticize me because I be making up my own words sometimes in raps to rhyme, but I don’t understand how you can criticize someone trying to bring originality to the game.”

“I think that’s really Beyotch-made to hate on somebody who rose up out their city and had a dream and made it happen and made their parents proud and supporting their family off of it too. You can hate, but I’m going to keep making this paper, though.”

Read the full interview here.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About 2 Chainz’s Based On A T.R.U. Story

• T.I.’s New “Go Get It” Video Features Big A$$ Mansion, Very Small Bikinis [PHOTOS]

• Dallas Mavericks Star Dirk Nowitzki Marries Wife In Traditional Kenyan Ceremony [PHOTOS]

• Rosenberg’s Night Of Real Hip-Hop With Odd Future & More [PHOTOS]

• Olympic Swimmer Ryan Lochte Banned From Wearing Custom Grill On Medal Stand [PHOTOS]

• 15 People Who Merged Rapping With Singing (Before Drake) [GALLERY]

—

Photo: NABIL