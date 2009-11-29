Shyne Encourages Inmates With Speech…Says Diddy Told On Him (Video Included)

“I went down when my co-defendant told on me and my life was over as a musician. To get ten years, that’s like a death sentence. That’s like going to death row and them injecting me with lethal injection but that’s life. I move on.”

While Shyne Po may be hated on by the U.S. right now as he was recently deported back to his native Belize after serving nearly ten years for a club shooting, he’s still using his positive energy to make sure others don’t follow in his path. Converting to Judaism while in jail and now legally known as Moses Michael Leviy, the former Jamal Barrow spoke to inmates in Belize, stating,

“I understood, I made a mistake. I accepted responsibility for my mistake. I didn’t blame anybody else for my mistakes. It wasn’t my co-defendants fault that I shot somebody in the club. I did that Shyte. It was a terrible mistake and I moved on. So that’s what I challenge you guys to do. Don’t blame the C.O.; don’t blame the police that caught you. Don’t blame the dude that you shot. You have to take accountability for your actions and you have to decide what’s your future gone be.”

As previously reported, Shyne recently completed over eight years in October following a 1999 shooting in Club New York. Shyne was convicted of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment in 2001 in relation to the shooting, which left a woman with facial injuries. Shyne was reportedly defending his boss who was being disrespected and had money thrown in his face. Shyne claimed he feared for his and Combs’ life, which sparked the shootout.

Diddy’s former girlfriend was also at the club with them at the time as the two fled together. Diddy was also charged with felony gun possession but walked and was perceived by many that he left Shyne holding the bag and the time while he scatted away free.

Since the passing of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, immigrants are being heavily deported if convicted of violent crimes. Shyne who grew up in New York but was still a Belize citizen was thrown out of the U.S. following his release.

Still not discouraged, he told those still incarcerated,

“Let’s come up with a plan. That’s what I did. I went down when my co-defendant told on me and my life was over as a musician. To get ten years, that’s like a death sentence. That’s like going to death row and them injecting me with lethal injection but that’s life. I move on. I dint sit there and cry I said this situation is not gonna affect me…I’m gonna affect this situation and that’s what you guys gotta do and that’s what I challenge you to do.”

