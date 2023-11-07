Swae Lee & AliExpress To Host Singles Day Pop Up Shop In NYC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s not close to Valentine’s Day, but Swae Lee and AliExpress are throwing a little something something for all the single people out there who’ve got a little (or a lot) of time on their hands. Singles’ Days aka the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival properly kicks off a few days early.

Starting November 9 (unless you’re a VIP and can drop in the day prior), AliExpress and Swae Lee will be hosting a Singles Day VIP pop up shop in Soho where attendees will be treated to quite the shopping festival and a few lucky fans will actually have the chance to meet and greet Rae Sremmurd rapper himself. AliExpress has also linked up with Tinder and BLK to set up shop at 69 Mercer Street from November 9 – 12, where they will feature a gang of tech, home goods, wellness, beauty and fashion products at up to a 50% discount along with deeper cuts depending on how much customers spend while they’re there.

Sounds like a helluva deal.

“I’m excited to team up with AliExpress on Singles’ Day because to me it’s a day to celebrate self-care, self-expression, and individuality,” said Swae Lee in a statement. “My music and style have always been about being true to myself and standing out from the crowd. I believe everyone should be able to express themselves in their own unique way, and AliExpress offers a wide variety of unique products that help people do just that.”

But the real caveat for fans is their chance to meet Swae Lee, and 11 lucky people will get the opportunity to do just that. All they have to do is follow the instructions that AliExpress has set up which includes following @aliexpressUS (IG), posting a screenshot of the most unique product you can find on the AliExpress app, tagging @aliexpressUS (IG) and using the hashtag #AliExpressSinglesDay. Of course you must be 21 years of age or older to participate in the Swae Lee sweepstakes.

Check out Swae Lee’s Singles Day VIP pop up announcement below (you can get more info on Singles’ Day right here) and let us know if this is something you’ll be attending in the comments section.