Kendrick Lamar – “Swimming Pools (Drank)” [VIDEO]

Although a video has been shot for his first single, “The Recipe,” featuring Dr. Dre; Kendrick Lamar blacks out for his new video “Swimming Pools (Drank).” Lamar, who reportedly lives a straight edge lifestyle without drugs or alcohol, drops this record that’s imploring you to drown in some liquor.

The Black Hippy artist talks about his first time getting drunk on this record that isn’t your typical drinking song. Kendrick Lamar’s debut album, good kid m.A.A.d city, is scheduled to drop on October 2nd. Hit the jump to check out the current XXL Magazine cover boy’s new Jerome D. directed video.

