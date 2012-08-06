‘Noisey Meets’ Catches Up With Smoke DZA & Harry Fraud In NYC [VIDEO]

VICE’s musical counterpart Noisey switches lanes from their recent series of NSFW interviews to capture a day in the life of Smoke DZA and producer Harry Fraud (“Shot Caller”). The “Noisey Meets” footage begins with The Kush God showing his Harlem stomping grounds, where his mother makes an unexpected cameo and he discusses the humble beginnings that shaped who he is today. The Harlem MC also shed some light on the origin of his infamous “Riiiiiiiiiiggghhhhttt,” ad-lib.

Smoke DZA thn takes the interview to Community 54 in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, where Harry Fraud finally shows face. The duo, who are admittedly great friends, spoke on their creative process and how they approached making their critically acclaimed Rugby Thompson project.

Check out the full interview after the break.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired