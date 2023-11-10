Kel Mitchell Shares Update After Health Scare Via Instagram

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kel Mitchell suffered a health scare earlier this week, but it appears he’s on the mend after sharing a note with his fans. Taking to Instagram, the Good Burger actor assured his supporters that he’s better now and thanked them for the support.

TMZ first reported on Kel Mitchell suffering an unreported health scare on Tuesday earlier this week and was admitted to a hospital in the Los Angeles area for treatment. Mitchell, 45, was reportedly held until Wednesday for treatment.

On Thursday (November 10), Mitchell took to Instagram to share an update with his 1.2 million followers.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time. That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family,” began Mitchell’s statement.

He concluded with, “Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

Mitchell is slated to appear next in the upcoming Good Burger 2 film alongside Keenan Thompson. The film is still reportedly under production so a timeline for release has yet to be determined.

Get well, Kel Mitchell.

—

Photo: Getty