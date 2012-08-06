Dr. Dre Signs Development Deal With FX Channel To Create Crime Drama

Dr. Dre sells a gang of headphones and occasionally produces music (he’s on the cover of the latest XXL), too. So the next logical progression in his stories career is…cable television. The world renowned producer has inked a deal with FX to develop a crime drama, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The cable channel has commissioned the “Deep Cover” rapper/producer (who serve as an executive producer) and writer Sidney Quashi to write the script for a one-hour drama pilot that mingles the crime business and music business.

Quashi will be billed as both the creator and executive producer of the drama, with Dre serving as an EP. Daniel Schniderwill co-executive producer for Dre’s Crucial TV, along with co-EP Brad Bertner. Crucial Films was launched in 2007 with a first-look deal at New Line. Dre’s label, Aftermath Entertainment, launched 11 years earlier and has showcased such talent as Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game and his newest discovery Kendrick Lamar. He began his career as a member of seminal gangsta rap group N.W.A and continued as a producer and solo artist. In 2008, Dre moved into the tech sector with the launch of popular headphones line Beats by Dr. Dre.

Dre surely has the music side covered and considering the shady dealings he went through at Ruthless Records while a member of N.W.A and then Death Row Records with Suge Knight, he should at least be familiar with the crime side. But who wants to bet whether or not we’ll be watching this as yet unnamed crime drama before hearing Detox?

Will you be tuning in to a Dr. Dre executive produced TV series?

Photo: Shutterstock