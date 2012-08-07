Exclusive: Big Sean Didn’t Like Finally Famous That Much

There has always been an old saying that you are your own biggest critic, and with Big Sean, he fits right into that mold. It’s been shortly over a year since Big Sean‘s solo debut, Finally Famous: The Album , hit the stores and as Big Sean describes to Hip-Hop Wired, he believes it could have been a whole lot better.

“I ain’t really like it that much,” Sean says outright when reflecting back on the past year. “On the first album I wasn’t really in love with every single one. I just think it was a timing thing, I just started getting into the groove I was starting to feel comfortable right when it was due. Really when it was past due, and it kind of Fawked me up.”

Big Sean had three of his songs chart from Finally Famous, including “Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay,” and “My Last” which both went #1 on the rap charts. Sean’s been on a roll this year with multiple scene stealing verses including “Burn” with Meek Mill “Mercy” with G.O.O.D. music, and “My Homies Still” with Lil Wayne.Although he hasn’t been disappointed in his commercial success, he believes his follow-up album will be even bigger.

“You live and you learn and I’m glad it went like that. I’m glad my first album was the way it was and I’m glad the second album is the way it is shaping up to be,” Sean begins. “I think my first album had a lot of radio songs on it and that is an important part of things and it is a necessity you have to establish. At least radio knows me now as a presence and now they’d be willing to take more chances on me and that’s what this second album is. It’s all about taking chances. [The second album’s] a little bit more personal and making some new Isht for the radio instead of trying to go for something else.”

Big Sean will be featured heavily on the G.O.O.d. Music group album, Cruel Summer, which will hit stores September 4th.



Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images