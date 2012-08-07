Kanye West Confirms New “Perfect B-tch” Song Is About Kim Kardashian

Who needs a publicist when you have Twitter? Kanye West caused a bit of a stir when he surprisingly previewed select songs from the forthcoming Cruel Summer album at NYC nightclub PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown. One of the tracks Yeezy played was a ditty called “Perfect B-tch.” Considering the rapper/producer’s very public girlfriend is Kim Kardashian, many assumed that the song was about…model…reality TV star…whatever she actually does. Today, Kanye confirmed all the speculation.

“I wrote the song Perfect B-tch about Kim,” tweeted Yeezy this afternoon. Needless to say, Ye means to call Kimmy a “b-tch” strictly as a form of endearment.

The New York Daily News reported about the song:

But the standout track of the night, according to our insider at the club and a source close to the mercurial rapper, was a song that included the chorus “My perfect b-tch.” Our second source says the song is about his current and former girlfriend. “(He raps) verses about his search for the perfect woman and how he has now found the “perfect b-tch,’ ” says the insider, adding that there are a number of descriptions in the song that reflect the looks of the curvalicious Kardashian and Rose. “The crowd was on their feet,” says the first source.

So what do you say ladies (or men, if you go that route)? Do you find someone calling you a “perfect b-tch” to be a compliment? Let us know in the comments.

G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer album drops September 4th.



Photo: Getty