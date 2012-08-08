Kim Kardashian Honored To Be Kanye West’s “Perfect Beeyotch”

Yesterday, Kanye West confirmed that a new song called “Perfect B-tch” that he performed for unsuspecting clubgoers in NYC was indeed inspired by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. While some people took it as a term of endearment, others felt it was patently offensive. But according to TMZ, Kimmy is all good with Yeezy calling her our of her name.

Kim is telling friends, “I’m honored. I love it,” adding, “I know he doesn’t mean it in a negative way when he says the word ‘b-tch.'” Yesterday, Kayne tweeted, “I wrote the song ‘Perfect B-tch about Kim.” Interestingly, the tweet was later deleted. But Kim feels great about it, saying, “The song talks about how he was with so many other girls but could never find the right one until he met me.” Kim is also real pleased about the way Kanye describes her body in the song.

Can’t say we’re surprised at Kim supporting her dude, at least publicly. And no one should be shocked considering that on The Throne’s Watch The Throne album, song number seven is called “That’s My B-tch,” which carries the same type of sentiment as Yeezy’s new tune. Just don’t go calling random women you don’t know very well “perfect b-tches,” though.

Also, worth noting is TMZ misspelling Kanye “Kayne,” which used to happen a lot more often (yes, random). “Perfect B-tch” will be appearing on G.O.O.D. Music’s Cruel Summer album, which is due in stores September 4th.



Photo: Getty