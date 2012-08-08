Watch The Throne: The Documentary [VIDEO]

If you ever wanted to take a behind the scenes look at the making of Jay-Z and Kanye West‘s collaborative album, Watch The Throne, here is your chance. Originally premiered at the Watch The Throne listening session in New York City last year, the documentary on how this album was made is finally available for the viewing pleasure of the general public.

In this video, the journey of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s path to each other is chronicled as well as the making of such songs as “Illest M’Fer alive,” “Who Gon’ Stop Me,” “Lift Off,” and many more. Cameos include Beyonce, Russell Crowe, and many more. Hit the jump and check it out.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Air Jordan “Golden Moments” Pack (Official Images) [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz Hosts Based On A T.R.U. Story Listening Session In ATL [PHOTOS]

• Music Executive Christopher “Cam” Martin Shot Dead In South Carolina [PHOTOS]

• Warren Sapp’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collection Up For Sale [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• Exclusive: Wiz Khalifa, J. Cole & More Backstage At The “Under The Influence Of Music” Tour [PHOTOS]

• A Queens Story: Nas & Salaam Remi’s 10 Greatest Collaborations

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]

—

Props: Miss Info