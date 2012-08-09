Busta Rhymes Reveals Year Of The Dragon Release Date & Tracklist [PHOTO]

The world of free albums is about to get a new edition sooner rather than later, thanks to Busta Rhymes. Bussa Buss took to Twitter to announce the release date for his Year of the Dragon project featuring additions from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Maino and more. “IT’S OFFICIAL #YEAROFTHEDRAGON IS DROPPIN’ AUG.21ST FOR FREE!!!” Rhymes tweeted in all caps. “EXCLUSIVE ONLY ON #GOOGLEPLAY#THECONGLOMERATE #YMCMB#KINGTUT #DOIN’ITAGAIN.”

Last November, Busta announced that he signed to Cash Money, and earlier this year he spoke on why the collaboration—which includes a deal with Google Music—is such a good look. “It’s a marriage that I feel is a genuine one, andit’s a deal that’s the first of it’s kind,” he explained. “ We sat at the round table and created something that’s a one of one. Partnering Google and Cash Money together and being able to make a merge that is unlike anything that’s ever existed in music.”

Based on the guest list alone, Year of the Dragon is poised to be worthy of a price tag rather than a free sticker, but these days rappers are all about not making fans pay for music. 50 Cent, and HitBoy are also among those who have blessed the atmosphere with free albums.

Peep the Year of the Dragon tracklist below.

—

Photos: Urban Daily/Miss Info