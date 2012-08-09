Meek Mill and Big Sean Tear Down The House Of Blues In L.A. [VIDEO]

Meek Mill and Big Sean‘s back and forth anthem took over the House Of Blues last night as Meek’s Dreams And Nightmares tour hit the city of Angels. While down the Nicki Minaj tour down the big house down the street, Big Sean’s surprise appearance at Meek’s intimate show turned the crowd on it’s ear.

After performing “Burn,” Big Sean also performed his verse from “Mercy.” Hit the jump to check out all the footage courtesy of The West Coast Jawn, and check out bonus footage of Meek Mill performing his smash single “Amen.”



Photo: YouTube