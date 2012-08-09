Young Gatez from the boogie-down Bronx has been getting some burn in the big city with this new record. Courtesy of the Capo, Jim Jones and Trav, “Gettin Paper” is a hard hitting new single from the up and coming 24-year-old rapper who was discovered by G-STar. .

Jim Jones’ addition to the record keeps the New York feel of this song in it’s element and the newcomer, Young Gatez, holds his own with the veteran rapper. Hit the jump to get a listen to this new joint and if you like it, download it as well. https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/Gettin-Paper-Dirty.mp3

Young Gatez ft. Jim Jones & Trav – “Gettin’ Paper” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• One Year Later: Did Watch The Throne Really Change The Game?

• 10 Sporting Events That Would Be In The Hip-Hop Olympics [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan “Golden Moments” Pack (Official Images) [PHOTOS]

• 2 Chainz Hosts Based On A T.R.U. Story Listening Session In ATL [PHOTOS]

• Warren Sapp’s Air Jordan Sneaker Collection Up For Sale [PHOTOS]

• I Got A Story To Tell: 10 Of Hip-Hop’s Biggest Snitches, Allegedly

• Exclusive: Wiz Khalifa, J. Cole & More Backstage At The “Under The Influence Of Music” Tour [PHOTOS]

• The Curious Case Of Joseline Hernandez: A Visual Timeline Of Success [PHOTOS]