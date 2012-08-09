Behind The Scenes Of “Throw It Away” With Slaughterhouse, Eminem & Swizz Beatz [PHOTOS]

Slaughterhouse, Eminem and Swizz Beatz went all black everything on the set of their new video “Throw It Away” while in New York City yesterday afternoon. In a remote location in NYC, Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Royce Da 5’9″ and Crooked I linked up for the follow up of their Cee-Lo assisted single, “My Life.”

After the jump you can also check out the trailer to Slaughterhouse’s upcoming DJ Drama-hosted Gangsta Grillz: On The House. This Friday, Slaughterhouse will perform live at The Well in Brooklyn with Freeway and Pharoahe Monch, hosted By DJ Soul. Props to Miss Info for the pictures, hit the jump to check them all out. Slaughterhouse’s album, Our House, drops August 28th.

Photo: Instagram, Flickr

