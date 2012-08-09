Sample Clearances Push Back Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y’s Live In Concert Mixtape

Let’s preface this story by saying that this is a mixtape. A mixtape! As in, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y will not be making a single penny from this free music that they are giving away (thanks a lot, Lord Finesse). In any case, the three year anniversary of Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y’s How Fly mixtape was supposed to be commemorated today with the release of Live In Concert. As it turns out, Wiz and Spitta are making sure that all the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed before they drop the tape to avoid another situation like Mac Miller is going through.

“We wouldn’t feel comfortable dropping Live In Concert until we get the samples cleared. With how these suits keep poppin up, mixtapes ain’t safe,” Curren$y tweeted today. “Lots of lawsuits being handed out to folks for making free mixtape jams. Wiz, Mac, myself even, we got to play this one smart.”

“We got to make sure all the samples are cleared before we drop the tape to respect the artists and publishers we sampled,” added Khalifa. “Kush castles will still be appearing from the sky, just not today”

“We got it though, so don’t trip it’ll be out soons the legal beagles handle it. I never imagined a time like this. [I] came up off mixtapes in ’08, not financially but they put me on,” said Curren$y. “Sucks that this may be a lane made unavailable to the next MCs.”

Yeah, it does suck. We are talking about mixtapes people. Mixtapes.



Photo: Ernest Estime